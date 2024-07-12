Alarming uptick in armed robberies in Maryland bank parking lots

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — ATMS, and bank parking lots have become a more common crime scene here in Maryland, thanks to a scheme called “jugging.” Groups of usually three-four criminals target people they believe will have large amounts of cash on them.

“These are very brazen crimes, something that could escalate very quickly,” FBI Special Agent Kevin Crout told WMAR-2 News’ Elizabeth Worthington.

Crout says there’s been more than 80 incidents this year, with more than half of them occurring this summer.

“We’ve seen a huge uptick in the last two months, predominantly in Anne-Arundel and PG County, due to the close proximity to the Route 50 corridor and you can hit a large number of banks and shopping centers just off one exit,” Crout said. “Once they get on Route 50, it’s kind of an open runway and they can be gone in seconds.”

The FBI and local law enforcement believe most of the crimes are the work of about five crews from D.C.

Tagged license plates often come back to a stolen vehicle. The crews plan out strategic sprees, hitting one spot about the other as they make their way along Route 50, like these back-to-back robberies in Annapolis last month.Bowie Police have also reported several armed robberies in recent weeks, with suspects targeting the same road twice in a matter of days.

Describing one of the likely paths authorities have mapped out based on surveillance and incident reports, Crout said, “At that point they’ve hit three-five different jurisdictions, two different counties, and that kind of stretches the law enforcement response.”

But they’re all working together to catch these criminals.

“These assailants are brazenly targeting bank and ATM customers, posing a significant risk to the public of both physical and financial harm. FBI Baltimore’s Violent Crime Task Forces and our partners are working together to combat the alarming rise of these dangerous incidents,” said FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno. "We will continue to pursue criminals with all our available resources and remain determined to eradicate violent crime from our streets."

“The Anne Arundel County Police Department is grateful for the assistance of our federal, state and local partnerships as we focus intently on the violent criminals involved in the wave of armed robberies being committed against our innocent, hardworking community members throughout the region,” said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal E. Awad. “The perpetrators of these violent robberies, known as “juggings,” prey on people who are trying to live out their daily lives peacefully. We will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to prevent these criminals from attacking innocent people and when they do, diligently and relentlessly use our investigative techniques to identify, arrest and bring them to justice. We share in the outrage of the many people and their families who have survived these terrifying encounters left feeling victimized, broken and traumatized at the hands of these heartless, lawbreaking criminals."

“The Prince George’s County Police Department truly values our partnership with both the FBI Baltimore Field Office and local agencies on this regional issue. Our detectives regularly communicate with these law enforcement partners to share real-time information on these investigations which often cross jurisdictional borders,” said Deputy Chief Zachary O’Lare, Bureau of Investigation Prince George’s County Police Department. “Together, we intend to identify and arrest all criminals targeting victims who are simply stopping at a bank. This issue is a top priority.”

Crout says banks in the area have hired armed security, and upgraded their surveillance systems.

“They happen at all times of the day, busy lunch time, out in the open, tons of people. So they’re very brazen. There’s no secret early morning, late night, they’re typically during normal banking business hours.”

You can help protect yourself too. The FBI suggests the following: