Police search for robbers targeting bank customers in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a pair of suspects who appear to be targeting bank customers.

Back-to-back armed robberies occurred outside two separate banks in Annapolis Monday afternoon within 35 minutes of each other.

The first around 4pm outside Truist Bank on Solomons Island Road.

In that case, a 38-year-old man was returning to his car when he was approached by two armed men who shook him down for cash.

The second robbery happened at Navy Federal Credit Union on Bestgate Road.

There, a 67-year-old man just finished at the ATM before heading to his car where he was robbed by what appeared to be the same suspects.

Police actually spotted their dark colored sedan, but eventually lost sight of it.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call 410-222-1960, or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

In the meantime, here's some tips from police to protect yourself in such situations.

1. 𝐁𝐞 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: Pay attention to anyone who may be observing your activities outside a bank or at an ATM.

2. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤-𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬: Store cash in a discreet manner, such as in a purse or wallet, and avoid displaying bank bags or envelopes that may draw attention.

3. 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞: Criminals often look for patterns, so it is advisable to change your habits regarding banking and cash withdrawals.

4. 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞: Ensure that your vehicle is locked, windows are closed, and valuables are not visible, reducing the likelihood of becoming a target.

5. 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲: If you notice someone acting suspiciously or believe you are being followed, report it to the police as soon as possible.