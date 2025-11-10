Airport travel concerns continue amid government shutdown, flight cancellations

BALTIMORE — Sunday was another day of canceled and delayed flights across the country, though many still reported having a smooth travel experience this weekend at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

WATCH: Airport travel concerns continue amid government shutdown Airport travel concerns continue amid government shutdown

There was a glimmer of hope, with a vote in the Senate, that it would be the same for their upcoming Thanksgiving plans.

Security lines were down to just three checkpoints on a busy travel day. This, according to several airport staff, caused long lines in the early afternoon.

They tapered off as the night went on.

At least nine scheduled flights appeared to be canceled for the day, after the FAA identified the hub as one of 40 that would have to cut flights for safety due to staffing shortages. Several delays were also noted.

The shutdown has lasted an unprecedented 40 days, putting strain on air traffic controllers and TSA agents.

But woes aside, not all flying have experienced any major impacts so far.

"This is a great airport, I've never been in it before. My first experience has been outstanding," Don Albainy of Cleveland, Ohio, said.

Albainy and his family flew to the Dominican Republic for a wedding and consider themselves lucky that their group experienced virtually no major issues.

"It was a concern, but we received the emails from Southwest assuring us that our routes were unaffected, which made a difference. But they also gave us alternatives free of charge to change flights, change routes. Whatever we wanted to do," he said.

Albainy says they had prepped for the worst, planning to rent a car to drive back to their home state if their connecting flight didn't take off on time.

