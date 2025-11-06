BWI among 40 airports that will have flights reduced due to shutdown staffing shortage

BALTIMORE — BWI is among 40 airports nationwide that will have flights reduced due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford confirmed the news during a Tuesday press conference.

According to WJLA-ABC7, roughly 10 percent of all flights out of BWI, Dulles, and Regan Airports will be cut starting Friday.

Duffy said fear of air traffic control and aviation worker fatigue played a big role in their decision. Most of these workers haven't received a paycheck since the shutdown began over a month ago, resulting in no-shows.

Flight cancellations and delays are expected to drastically spike while the reductions are in effect.

Right not there are about 2,000 air traffic control vacancies nationwide.

ABC obtained the full list of airports impacted below.