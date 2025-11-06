BWI among 40 airports that will have flights reduced due to shutdown staffing shortage

BALTIMORE — BWI is among 40 airports nationwide that will have flights reduced due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford confirmed the news during a Tuesday press conference.
According to WJLA-ABC7, roughly 10 percent of all flights out of BWI, Dulles, and Regan Airports will be cut starting Friday.
Duffy said fear of air traffic control and aviation worker fatigue played a big role in their decision. Most of these workers haven't received a paycheck since the shutdown began over a month ago, resulting in no-shows.
Flight cancellations and delays are expected to drastically spike while the reductions are in effect.
Right not there are about 2,000 air traffic control vacancies nationwide.
ABC obtained the full list of airports impacted below.
- ANC Anchorage International
- ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- BOS Boston Logan International
- BWI Baltimore/Washington International
- CLT Charlotte Douglas International
- CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- DAL Dallas Love
- DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National
- DEN Denver International
- DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International
- DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
- EWR Newark Liberty International
- FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
- HNL Honolulu International
- HOU Houston Hobby
- IAD Washington Dulles International
- IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental
- IND Indianapolis International
- JFK New York John F Kennedy International
- LAS Las Vegas McCarran International
- LAX Los Angeles International
- LGA New York LaGuardia
- MCO Orlando International
- MDW Chicago Midway
- MEM Memphis International
- MIA Miami International
- MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International
- OAK Oakland International
- ONT Ontario International
- ORD Chicago O`Hare International
- PDX Portland International
- PHL Philadelphia International
- PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- SAN San Diego International
- SDF Louisville International
- SEA Seattle/Tacoma International
- SFO San Francisco International
- SLC Salt Lake City International
- TEB Teterboro
- TPA Tampa International