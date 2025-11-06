Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BWI among 40 airports that will have flights reduced due to shutdown staffing shortage

BALTIMORE — BWI is among 40 airports nationwide that will have flights reduced due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford confirmed the news during a Tuesday press conference.

According to WJLA-ABC7, roughly 10 percent of all flights out of BWI, Dulles, and Regan Airports will be cut starting Friday.

Duffy said fear of air traffic control and aviation worker fatigue played a big role in their decision. Most of these workers haven't received a paycheck since the shutdown began over a month ago, resulting in no-shows.

Flight cancellations and delays are expected to drastically spike while the reductions are in effect.

Right not there are about 2,000 air traffic control vacancies nationwide.

ABC obtained the full list of airports impacted below.

  1. ANC Anchorage International
  2. ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
  3. BOS Boston Logan International
  4. BWI Baltimore/Washington International
  5. CLT Charlotte Douglas International
  6. CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
  7. DAL Dallas Love
  8. DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National
  9. DEN Denver International
  10. DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International
  11. DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
  12. EWR Newark Liberty International
  13. FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
  14. HNL Honolulu International
  15. HOU Houston Hobby
  16. IAD Washington Dulles International
  17. IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental
  18. IND Indianapolis International
  19. JFK New York John F Kennedy International
  20. LAS Las Vegas McCarran International
  21. LAX Los Angeles International
  22. LGA New York LaGuardia
  23. MCO Orlando International
  24. MDW Chicago Midway
  25. MEM Memphis International
  26. MIA Miami International
  27. MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International
  28. OAK Oakland International
  29. ONT Ontario International
  30. ORD Chicago O`Hare International
  31. PDX Portland International
  32. PHL Philadelphia International
  33. PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International
  34. SAN San Diego International
  35. SDF Louisville International
  36. SEA Seattle/Tacoma International
  37. SFO San Francisco International
  38. SLC Salt Lake City International
  39. TEB Teterboro
  40. TPA Tampa International
