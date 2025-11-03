A dozen and counting overnight car break-ins in Pikesville under investigation

PIKESVILLE, Md. — About a dozen cars and counting have temporary plastic on their passenger side windows in the Falls Garden neighborhood after they were broken into over the weekend.

The break-ins happened overnight on Halloween, in the early morning hours on Saturday.

“It might have been a prank. I'm not sure, but it's not very funny. It wasn't very humorous," victim Betty Scott said.

At least one neighbor who did not wish to speak on camera tells WMAR-2 News they awoke and witnessed three individuals and a getaway driver committing the crimes. They were able to scare them off but not before they had damaged several cars.

"The people had on masks on and gloves on and [police] took fingerprints off of my car and found nothing, so they're well organized," neighbor Bob Terkowitz, whose car was broken into, said.

Though several cars were hit, with glove compartments and consoles rummaged through, it's unclear if anything was actually taken.

"I even had packages in there that I had to return to the post office. They were still there. I had a brand new tire that I needed to replace, the donut that's on my car now, and it was still there," Scott said.

Several neighbors have security cameras pointed in the direction of the parking lot where the break-ins happened.

A trail camera which takes photos when motion is detected is also hooked up to a light post, though several cars are parked on the opposite side of the direction where the camera was pointed.

Any evidence collected by the camera is expected to be handed over to Baltimore County Police, who are now investigating.

Marc Grossblatt's car was parked in the same lot that night, but did not vandalized. Although he notes, it could have been anybody.

He says he’s noticed issues like this arising in the last year, including a recent case where tires were stolen off of a neighbor's car.

"I think we definitely need some more lighting, and I'd like to at least see police do a little patrol around here if possible," he said.

He plans to address these issues at an upcoming monthly Pikesville safety meeting.

Though some have been shaken up, many are thankful it wasn’t worse.

“Take the good with the bad, the bad with the good," Terkowitz said. “Obviously I’m unhappy being the victim of a crime, but I want to put in perspective, the fact that it was a window and they didn’t steal the car. It’s not as bad as it could have been.“