Hogan slams GOP nominee for Attorney General over 9/11 claims

Posted at 7:19 AM, Aug 01, 2022
Governor Larry Hogan is blasting the Republican nominee running to become Maryland's next attorney general over comments he made about the September 11 attacks roughly 15 years ago.

A new CNN report has uncovered that Michael Peroutka spread unfounded conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terror attacks on his radio show "The American View".

In an episode that aired in October of 2006, Peroutka said he believed the attacks on the World Trade Center were the work of an "elite bureaucrat" who set up explosive devices inside the two towers.

He also suggested that people who died in the attack on the Pentagon were killed somewhere else.

Governor Hogan, who backed Peroutka's opponent Jim Shalleck in the July primary, tweeted that Perouka's claims were an insult to the memory of those killed on September 11.

Peroutka has gotten the endorsement of state delegate Dan Cox who is the Republican nominee to replace Hogan as Maryland governor. Hogan has said he will not vote for Cox and would consider voting for Democrat Wes Moore instead.

RELATED: Hogan accuses Trump of colluding with Democrats, costing GOP Governor's race

Peroutka will face off against Democrat Anthony Brown for attorney general in November. No Republican has been elected Maryland's attorney general since 1919.

