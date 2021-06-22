Watch
Hometown Hidden Gems - The Chrysalis

Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:39:08-04

Visit Howard County is highlighting Hometown Hidden Gems – like The Chrysalis.

The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park is both a stunning work of futuristic urban art, as well as a 5,000-square foot concert stage, soaring 60 feet into the air.

Located among the trees adjacent to Merriweather Post Pavilion, the brightly colored open-air iconic venue hosts concerts, as well as cultural events for the entire community.

It’s as big as Carnegie Hall and is adorned by a bright green asymmetric canopy of 7,700 aluminum tiles that meld to create a sculpture flowing among trees in every direction.

While the Chrysalis provides unique shows in the tranquil beauty amongst the trees, those in attendance won’t be roughing it by any means.

