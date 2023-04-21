Walters Art Museum unveils new Asian and Islamic cultural arts collection

BALTIMORE — The Walters Art Museum is a public institution right here in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood.

After a multi-year renovation the museum reimagined their core Asian and Islamic art collection to enlighten visitors on the artists behind the pieces.

WMAR 2 News photo journalist Kristi Harper got a glimpse of everything new at Walters has to offer.

"It focuses on the arts of East Asia, South and Southeast Asia and the Islamic world," said curator Adriana Proser. "And what we've done here at the Walters for the first time is bring the arts of those cultures together in one contiguous space. And this has really allowed us to find really fascinating ways and amazing stories about how these cultures have been interacting for hundreds of years."

The collection is also available online to view anytime.

For those who prefer seeing it in person, the new exhibit opens Sunday at 10am. Entry is free.