Rent Rodney Dangerfield's yacht from the movie Caddyshack right here in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Ever want to travel back in time or feel like a Hollywood celebrity for a couple of days?

Well, there's a place tucked away in Stevensville, Maryland that offers the chance to do both at the same time.

Now on Airbnb you can book a stay on the authentic yacht featured in the 1980 comedy classic, "Caddyshack."

Rodney Dangerfield starred in the big screen hit, playing the role of Al Czervik.

His character in the movie owned the yacht, naming it "Seafood."

It was involved in one of the most well known lines of the film, "You scratched my anchor!"

Fully restored in 2017, Airbnb lists the 1979 Striker 60-foot Convertible yacht as having three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

The "Seafood" is docked in a marina that overlooks Price Creek, just off the Chesapeake Bay.

Prices start at $400 per night, but there is a minimum two-night stay.

Those wishing to take the yacht out on a cruise can for an extra fee.

By the way, if you want to keep the yacht, it's also on sale for $349,900.