Pedal for Pediatrics event raises money for children's cancer

BALTIMORE — Get on your bike, get set and go!

It's a fun ride for kids while also fighting pediatric cancer.

Dozens of kids were out on the bikes, scooters and tricycles at Redeemer Parish Day School in North Baltimore.

It's the school's ninth Pedal for Pediatrics event, raising money for the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology Department.

Its mission is to research, treat and one day cure childhood cancers.

It's something the kids participating knew was important.

"We're gonna ride our bikes to raise money for people that are sick, or scooter, or ride our bikes and or scooters," said Addie, a kindergartner.

"We're trying to raise money for people that are sick, because we're trying to provide more medicine for them. So each lap is like 25 cents. And I think we're just so happy to be here," said Nathan Richa, a second grader.

"I'm very excited for Pedal for Pediatrics. I haven't done this in a long time. And I just am really excited to do it again," said Harrison Dorl, a first grader.

Over the past eight years, Redeemer, along with several other local preschools, have raised more than $87,000 for cancer research.

