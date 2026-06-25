BALTIMORE — At the corner of Harford Road and Saint Lo Drive in East Baltimore, a new street sign has appeared in red: Coach Herman "Tree" Harried Way.

The sign sits right by Lake Clifton High School, where Harried has been coaching basketball for about three decades.

While none of his achievements are listed on the sign, Harried said he hopes it speaks for itself.

Lake Clifton's Coach "Tree" Harried gets street named after him Lake Clifton's Coach "Tree" Harried gets street named after him

"Hope they'll say that guy or that coach must have done something right for his name to be up there. He had to do something right. Not just something, he had to do something right and something good for his name to be up there," Harried said.

Harried has won hundreds of games and multiple state championships over the years. But those close to him say his influence has made his players better people, too.

Frank Johnson III, president of Elite Athletes for Christ, said Harried's impact goes well beyond the game.

"He makes boys men through the game of basketball, but he's teaching them how to be men for life. So he's not just coaching them in basketball, he's helping them with their careers. He's helping with decisions they have to make after. Getting them in college," Johnson said.

Having a name on a street sign is rare. Having the title of coach on one is even rarer. Harried has done more than improve a player's jumpshot — he has worked to shift the mindset of those he's coached to think beyond basketball and build better lives.

"Most children just think today. I try to get them to think of years and that work is very, very hard to do. It's very frustrating to do but someone has to do it and I've been into position to do this work and I work for a higher power," Harried said.

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