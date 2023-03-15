City of Baltimore offers $10,000 hiring bonus for new and existing CDL drivers

BALTIMORE — The City of Baltimore is offering $10,000 in bonuses to existing and newly hired CDL drivers, mayor Scott announced Wednesday.

According to the officials, there are currently 130 openings that need to be filled.

“CDL drivers are in high demand locally and nationally, and this hiring and retention bonus will help the City of Baltimore to attract new CDL drivers and encourage existing drivers to stay on the job,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “CDL driver recruitment and retention is crucial to the operation of many City agencies.”

The Board of Estimates approved the hiring and retention bonus. The $10,000 bonus will be paid out in quarterly installments over a two-year period .

Installment one will be paid within two pay periods after approval.

Eligible employees must have a satisfactory performance, be in active status with no more than three unexcused absences in a rolling year, and have a City driving permit in good standing.

"This bonus helps our nationally recognized Fleet Management Division enhance the level of service we provide to our partner agencies by incentivizing commercial driving certification for our mechanics," said DGS Director Berke Attila. "It is a meaningful and well-deserved benefit that offers mechanics a step forward in their professional development path."

The following positions are open: