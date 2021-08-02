CIA surprises Baltimore teacher with $25K classroom transformation

BALTIMORE — One Baltimore area teacher's classroom is getting a new look, right before students make their return.

Jenna Porter teaches visual arts and photography at Roland Park Elementary and Middle School.

On Monday she received surprising news that she won $25,000 in new classroom technology.

The prize was presented to Porter by The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education on behalf of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's inaugural Mission Possible Classroom Transformation Competition.

Digital Harbor High School teacher, Eugene Chase, came in second place and will be awarded a $5,000 check for new technology in his classroom.

