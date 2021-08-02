Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

CIA surprises Baltimore teacher with $25K classroom transformation

items.[0].image.alt
Pete O'Neal, WMAR-2
Jenna Porter teaches visual arts and photography at Roland Park Elementary and Middle School
Jenna Porter teaches visual arts and photography at Roland Park Elementary and Middle School
Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 15:16:48-04

BALTIMORE — One Baltimore area teacher's classroom is getting a new look, right before students make their return.

Jenna Porter teaches visual arts and photography at Roland Park Elementary and Middle School.

On Monday she received surprising news that she won $25,000 in new classroom technology.

The prize was presented to Porter by The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education on behalf of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's inaugural Mission Possible Classroom Transformation Competition.

Digital Harbor High School teacher, Eugene Chase, came in second place and will be awarded a $5,000 check for new technology in his classroom.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019