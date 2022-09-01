CCBC received scholarships to get students manufacturing jobs

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Nearly 60 people will get to learn manufacturing skills for free.

It's thanks to a donation from a Maryland based company and it's what's good to know tonight.

Xometry, a technology company based in Rockville, has donated scholarships to the Community College of Baltimore County for students studying to work in manufacturing jobs.

The scholarships are part of Xometry's commitment to cultivate the next generation of skilled mechanical engineers, technicians and machinists.

"From unmanned crafts plummeting the depths of space, to exciting green technology to innovation in agriculture, manufacturing is the bedrock upon every industry is built," said Randy Altschuler, Co-founder and CEO of Xometry.

The scholarships are also a push to bring manufacturing jobs back to America.