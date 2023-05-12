Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women celebrated graduating seniors

BALTIMORE — There's a lot to celebrate this time of year including at one Baltimore school where every student is continuing their education after high school.

Every senior at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women is graduating and heading to post-secondary education!

Today, the school celebrated their bright-looking future with a signing day pep rally.

"We have spent the past seven years of our lives growing, learning and preparing for the future. We have faced challenges and overcome obstacles. We have made memories and formed friendships that will last a lifetime. But today we stand on the brink of a new adventure. Today, we take the first step toward the next chapter of our lives," said one student.

The school has also had a 100 percent college acceptance rate for eight years in a row.

The women go on to all different schools from HBCUs, to trade schools, to apprenticeships and other four-year colleges.