BALTIMORE — Going to the hospital can be scary, especially for children. To help calm those fears, the University of Maryland Golisano Children's Hospital in Baltimore held a teddy bear clinic on Wednesday.

Young patients had the opportunity to adopt and name their very own plush bears. The children then guided their new furry friends through various medical stations.

Baltimore hospital hosts teddy bear clinic to calm children's fears Baltimore hospital hosts teddy bear clinic to calm children's fears

During the clinic, kids checked vitals, performed mock surgeries, and even did MRI scans on their bears. They also practiced simpler tasks they might experience during a regular check-up.

"So this is the boo boo and bandage station. If the kids want, they can come and we're gonna teach them how to normalize bandages and band-aids so they get to like make a little butterfly or a little person if they'd like," a hospital staff member said.

Hospital staff said the clinic helps children feel confident before their own medical procedures.

At the end of the event, every child got to keep their new bear.

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