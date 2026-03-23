10 tips to save money on gas

Want to spend less at the pump? These simple habits can make a big difference in your fuel economy and help your wallet and the environment.

1. Avoid High Speeds

The faster you go, the more aerodynamic drag you face, and it increases rapidly. Driving at 62 mph (100 km/h) instead of 75 mph (120 km/h) can cut fuel use by roughly 15%.

2. Smooth Out Your Driving

Hard acceleration and abrupt braking waste fuel. Anticipate traffic, accelerate gradually, and brake gently. You could improve gas mileage by up to 20%.

3. Keep Tires Properly Inflated

Under‑inflated tires create resistance that burns more fuel. Just 2 PSI low can increase consumption by 1%. Check your pressure regularly and follow your manufacturer’s recommendations.

4. Use A/C Wisely

Air conditioning can raise fuel use by around 20% because it adds load to the engine. Use it only when needed, and remember that the defrost mode sometimes activates the A/C.

5. Keep Windows Closed at Highway Speeds

Open windows create drag, lowering efficiency by up to 10%. If you need fresh air, consider using your vehicle’s ventilation system instead.

6. Maintain Your Vehicle

Dirty air filters, worn spark plugs, or low fluid levels can hurt fuel efficiency. Regular maintenance ensures your engine runs smoothly and economically.

7. Use Cruise Control

On long stretches, cruise control helps maintain a steady speed, often saving gas compared to manual driving.

8. Travel Light

Extra weight means extra fuel. Remove unnecessary items (like winter sandbags in spring) and pack lightly for road trips.

9. Avoid Extended Idling

If you’re stopping for more than a minute, turn off your engine. Restarting uses less fuel than idling for long periods.

10. Choose a Fuel‑Efficient Vehicle

When it’s time for a new car, look for models with strong MPG ratings. The savings add up quickly over time.