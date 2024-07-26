'Friday Nights Live' welcomes second act of summer concert series

BALTIMORE — If you're looking to enjoy a free live concert and a chance to support local food, drinks and retailers, 'Friday Nights Live' at Hopkins Plaza is the place you want to be in Charm City.

Every last Friday of the month, during the summer, from 5p.m. to 8 p.m. there's a different Baltimore-based band hitting the stage.

Watch the video to check out a preview of the performance you'll see from Rufus Roundtree & Da B'more Brass Factory when they stopped by to rock the stage at Good Morning Maryland ahead of 'Friday Nights Live'

Concert-goers also get complimentary beer from Guillford Hall Brewery and the chance to try food from Bird Box Express, Little Miner Taco, Tia's Italian Ice and Vegan Juiceology.

Vendors, Hux Spirits, Fly Nerd Apparel, B. Marie Accessories and Bouquette Beauty will also be there.

The event is put on by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and sponsored by Guillford Hall Brewery.

More info here.