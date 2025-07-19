Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inmate killed at state prison in Allegany County

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Allegany County.

The inmate was identified as 30-year-old Elias Alvarado. Officials say he was declared dead on July 18.

A suspect, another inmate, has also been identified. He has not been charged at this time.

Investigation revealed Alvarado was standing in a hallway on the tier he lived on with another inmate prior to being found lying on the ground.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

