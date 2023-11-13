Former NFL player among 6 killed in Houston car crash

Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in a Houston car crash over the weekend.

Hayden had been with former teammates from the University of Houston, where the 33-year-old played football.

Former UH players Zach McMillian and Ralph Oragwu were also killed in the crash, the university confirmed. Former player Jeffery Lewis was injured in the accident and is recovering.

"Our entire community is heartbroken over the tragic passing of former Football student-athletes D.J. Hayden, Zachary McMillian and Ralph Oragwu earlier today, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Jeffery Lewis in his recovery ahead," said the school’s football team in a statement on X.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened early Saturday morning.

A black Acura SUV had been traveling through an intersection on Fannin Street when a black Chrysler 300 traveling “at a high rate of speed” ran a red light and struck the Acura, police said.

The UH players had been inside the SUV that was struck, according to local station ABC 13.

The impact caused multiple people to be ejected from the vehicles.

The Chrysler went onto a sidewalk and struck and killed a pedestrian, who was believed to be a homeless male, according to police.

The at-fault driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

A total of five males and one female died as a result of the crash.

Two people remain hospitalized; one is unconscious and the other is in stable condition and talking.

Hayden was a first-round draft pick for the Oakland Raiders in 2013. He stayed with the team for three years, then went on to play for the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders, according to ESPN.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

