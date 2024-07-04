Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Manchester, dog found dead in living room

MANCHESTER, Md. — Baltimore County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Manchester Thursday evening.

Officials say the incident was initially reported as a brush fire and later updated to a dwelling fire.

There was heavy fire on the first and second floor of the home, which was initially reported through the roof. The house was starting to collapse and that the "fire was high."

All residents inside of the home were able to get out and no one was injured.

However, a dog was found dead in the living room.