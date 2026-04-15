Farmer's Market Supper Club in Baltimore celebrates one year of building community through food

BALTIMORE, Md. — A unique group in Baltimore City is celebrating its first anniversary of bringing strangers together over home-cooked meals and locally sourced food.

Farmer's Market Supper Club celebrates 1 year of building community through food Farmer's Market Supper Club celebrates 1 year of building community through food

The Farmer's Market Supper Club asks members to buy ingredients from local farmers' markets, cook a dish, and share it with the community. To join, attendees bring $10 and a home-cooked meal.

"You get stuff from the farmer's market, go support the community there, make something, and bring it here," Kristen Summers said, who has been a member since the beginning. "The best part about life is being able to share it with other people, and third places like this really help establish that."

Taylor Epps Kristen and her plate of home-cooked meals

Co-founder Charlie Urrutia and his wife Erica started the group in 2025 after a conversation at their dinner table. They frequent farmers' markets and wondered who else was making the same rounds. They put a call out on social media, and the community responded.

"People we've never met before just showed up to the dinner table and kept showing up consistently," Urrutia said.

The group meets twice a month, bonding over dishes like lamb curry, coconut cake, and crispy potatoes. Sometimes it's at Urrutia's home in Canton; other times they partner with local businesses.

Taylor Epps Co-founder Erica Choi with the food spread

"We did a meatless Thanksgiving feast with Red Emma's, where they opened up their classroom," Urrutia said. "We wanted to have a unique flavor, no pun intended, for each event. Celebrating something timely, whether that's our own birthday, last month we did Pi day."

It's all about being intentional and contributing to the community.

For their first birthday celebration, members are writing birthday cards to bring to local senior centers. After each meal, leftovers are donated to the Baltimore Community Fridge Network.

"This is something that is novel, that is unique, and that should be part of our fun. Community doesn't have to be boring; community can be exciting," Urrutia said.

The supper club continues to grow, offering neighbors a space to connect and experience the city. To keep up with them on social media and attend an event, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

