David Trone returning to Congress after edging out Republican Parrott

Brian Witte/AP
In this June 14, 2018 photo, David Trone, the co-owner of wine megastore chain Total Wine & More, stands in front of the Shady Grove Metro stop in Derwood, Md., where he greeted voters on the first day of early voting in Maryland. Trone is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland's 6th District Congressional seat. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Nov 11, 2022
BALTIMORE — David Trone is headed back to Congress to represent Maryland's 6th District.

This after Republican Challenger Neil Parrott conceded the race on Friday.

Up until that point, Parrott had been slightly ahead in the race.

However after mail-in ballots started being counted Thursday, votes started pouring in for Trone putting him in the lead.

The 6th District was recently redrawn with expanded coverage of Frederick County, making things more competetive for Parrott and Republicans.

Still it wasn't enough to knock off the now three-term incumbent. The two had previously faced off in the 2020 Election cycle, which Parrott also lost.

No Maryland incumbent has been defeated in a Congressional race since Republican Roscoe Barlett lost his seat in 2012.

Andy Harris remains the state's only current GOP member in Congress. He won his reelection bid on Tuesday against Heather Mizeur.

