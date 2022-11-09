District 6 too close to call between Trone, Parrott

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs. One of the races still undecided is the 6th District in Maryland.

This year is a rematch of the 2020 race. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican Neil Parrott. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Parrott's margin was about 4,500 votes.

District 6, like others in Maryland, changed this year because of the 2020 census. In 2020, the district included a larger portion of Montgomery County, favoring Trone. Parrott won Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties. This year, the district now features a larger portion of Frederick County. As of Wednesday morning, this area favors Parrott.

A Maryland congressman has not lost reelection since Republican Roscoe Barlett lost District 6 in 2012. If Parrott wins, Maryland would have two Republican congressmen for the first time since that year.

