Harris holds off Mizeur in Maryland's First Congressional District

BALTIMORE — Andy Harris has won a seventh term representing Maryland's First Congressional District.

The Republican incumbent earned more than 60 percent of the vote, defeating Heather Mizeur during Tuesday's General Election.

According to the Associated Press, the race was called at 10:59pm.

The First District includes Maryland's Eastern Shore and parts of Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford Counties.

Harris was first elected to U.S. Congress in 2010. He's been Maryland's only GOP House member since 2012.

Meanwhile that could change if Republican challenger Neil Parrott maintains his slight lead against Democratic incumbent David Trone, in the newly redrawn Sixth District, where the race remains too close to call.

Democrats however prevailed in the other six Congressional contests throughout the state, including Reps. Dutch Ruppersberger (D2), John Sarbanes (D3), Steny Hoyer (D5), Kweisi Mfume (D7), and Jamie Raskin (D8).

