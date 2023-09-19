Baltimore City Schools continue to provide free meals for 2023-2024 school year

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Schools announced they will participate in the School Breakfast Program (SBP) and National School Lunch Program (NSLP) for the 2023-2024.

Breakfast and lunch are offered free to all enrolled City Schools students.

The school system is also participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program and through this program free snacks and dinner will be provided at schools with after-school programs.

These meals are provided to children regardless of race, color, sex age, disability or national origin and there is no discrimination in the course of meal service and access to facilities.

Information on menus, nutrition and more available here.