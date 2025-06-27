Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Terp Julian Reese to sign with Lakers

Julian Reese
Michael Conroy/AP
Maryland forward Julian Reese shoots a free throw against Purdue
Julian Reese
Posted

BALTIMORE — Another Terp is headed to the league.

Julian Reese signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent, his agent announced.

His senior year at Maryland he averaged 13.3 points and nine rebounds.

Reese's teammate Derik Queen is also headed to the NBA.

In the first round of the draft, Queen went 13th overall to the Atlanta Hawks and was then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

RELATED: From crabs to gumbo: Former UMD Terp, Derik Queen drafted by the Hawks, traded to the Pelicans, per reports

The duo advanced to the sweet 16 round of the March Madness tournament.

Reese is the younger brother WNBA star Angel Reese. She currently plays for the Chicago Sky.

