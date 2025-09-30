UMD football aims for historic 5-0 start as Terrapins host Washington

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Terrapins football team has started the season with a perfect 4-0 record, making them one of only 20 remaining undefeated FBS teams this year. This Saturday, they prepare to host the Washington Huskies as they aim to achieve a 5-0 start for only the 10th time in program history.

Head coach Mike Locksley knows the key to success lies in preparation and execution on both sides of the ball.

"When it comes down to what's gonna happen Saturday, it'll be about me having my team ready to play," Locksley said.

"And for us on the defensive side of the ball, it's gonna be about limiting those explosives on the offensive side. It's creating some explosives a little more than what we have and consistently being able to run the ball when we have to," Locksley said.

The Terrapins are coming off their first bye after defeating Wisconsin 27-10 two weeks ago. Despite having 64 new players on this team and a roster that is underclassmen heavy, their first conference win hasn't affected the team's confidence.

Defensive lineman Dillan Fontus has observed the team's unwavering mentality throughout the season.

"I feel like these guys' confidence has been unwavering, you know, it's been the same as it was when I met them in the summertime when they came in, they were confident doing their lifts and they were confident doing the PRPs and they were confident doing everything leading up to that first snap against FAU," Fontus said.

Locksley believes the team's youth is actually an advantage, as they approach each challenge without preconceived limitations.

"As I keep saying, like I don't see them act different and I mean that's the sign of a really young team because, you know, I know it sounds like coach speak when you say they don't know what they don't know they really don't, everything they're going through, they're going through for the first time, which is why the impact we can have on this team as coaches is really, really important," Locksley said.

History after a bye week hasn't been kind to Locksley, who is 0-9 all time following the break. However, he adjusted his approach this time around.

"We did things a little bit differently. We actually, because of our depth, we didn't beat him up. I have a tendency during bye weeks to be really, really physical because that's what I grew up in under the Nick Saban approach where you know, you're young players, you be real physical. We just can't afford to do that," Locksley said.

Kickoff against the Huskies is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at SECU Stadium.

