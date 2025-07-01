Towson women's lacrosse player and coach to represent Australia in 2025 World Games

TOWSON, Md — A Towson University women's lacrosse player and assistant coach are getting the opportunity of a lifetime to represent Australia in international competition.

Student athlete Ocea Levy and assistant coach Rebecca Lane have qualified to represent the Australian Women's Sixes team in the 2025 World Games.

"It means the world. I think I love it so much, and that's why I keep playing," Lane said.

This is the second time Lane will represent Australia in the World Games. She competed on the Sixes roster in 2022, as well as playing on the senior national team in the 2022 World Championship and the U20 Australia team in 2024.

"What I really pride myself on as a player is how I see the game in my IQ, and I think that paired with my physical ability. I can dodge pretty well and get a good amount of separation from a defender. But I really love to use that to set up teammates or hit that one more pass or feed someone that's cutting through," Lane said.

Being an assistant coach at Towson is time-consuming, but Lane finds unique ways to keep her game sharp.

"When we're in season and when school's back, it's actually kind of nice being able to jump in with the girls or play on scout team or anything like that. So I'm able to get really good high-level competition and practice," Lane said.

She'll be playing alongside one of her players, Ocea Levy, making this all the more special.

"I'm so excited for it. I think it's super, super special. So, OSHA was actually named on our 2022 World Games team, but unfortunately, she tore her ACL. So I've been biding my time and waiting for the opportunity to be able to play with her. And I think watching her the past two years at Towson, like, she has improved, like, exponentially," Lane said.

Leavy will head to China on July 30th, where she will meet the team, and they will get ready to compete from there.

