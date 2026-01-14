TOWSON, Md. — The Towson women's basketball team is off to a scorching hot start in conference play with a 3-0 record in CAA action. Although it is early, it represents a significant turnaround from where this team was just one season ago.

In her fourth season at the helm, things are definitely looking up for Laura Harper and her Towson Tigers. Her team is riding a six-game win streak and has been money at home, going 7-1 so far this season.

Towson women's basketball team surges to 3-0 start in conference play Towson women's basketball team surges to 3-0 start in conference play

"We had 10 new players from a lot of different diverse backgrounds that all are extremely hungry and selfless and really want to win," Harper said.

One of the newcomers is Tilda Sjökvist a transfer from Missouri. Her coach raves about her leadership and outside shooting, which has helped give this group success.

"Well, first of all, she's extremely selfless, you know, she doesn't really want to look for her own shot even though she's the best shooter on the floor day in and day out, and you know she's able to just set people up where they like the ball," Harper said. "Everyone loves Tilly. I mean she's got that personality that it's easy to play with her."

"My mindset is just to win and however that's done, I don't really care," Sjökvist said. "I love giving my teammates the ball and seeing them make the shots."

This is Sjökvist's third school. She was at Missouri and Presbyterian before coming to Towson. She says becoming a Tiger was unexpected.

"I didn't really have it in mind at first. I had a few schools that I really want to go to, then I went to visit here and I just felt it really felt good with the coach and the players," Sjökvist said.

As the season continues and the Tigers aim to improve right now in this stretch of the season, it's the little things they need to improve on to reach their potential.

"We put a high level of emphasis on defending and rebounding and now we've been in some pressure situation where the presses have thrown us off," Harper said. "We need to take care of the ball, you know, we've got all these guards. They need to confidently take care of the ball and they will."

The Tigers' next home game is Friday against 10-5 Monmouth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.