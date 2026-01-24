Towson Tigers rally for dramatic 58-55 victory over Hofstra behind clutch three-pointer

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Tigers secured a crucial 58-55 conference victory over Hofstra on Friday, improving to 11-7 overall and 4-2 in conference play behind a dramatic game-winning three-pointer from Tilda Sjokvist.

Despite shooting struggles throughout the game, with the Tigers connecting on just 37% of their field goals and 25% from three-point range, Towson found a way to pull out the victory when it mattered most.

Senior guard India Johnston led the Tigers with 24 points, providing consistent scoring throughout the contest.

"The momentum of the game, you know, getting stops on defense, getting back on offense. I'm just so proud of my team," Johnston said. "So proud of Tilly."

The defining moment came when Sjokvist, who had struggled with her shooting in recent games, stepped up in the clutch. The guard drilled a corner three-pointer to give Towson the 58-55 victory over the feisty Hofstra squad.

"I didn't think too much, and I think that was the key. My teammates and my coaches believe in me," Sjokvist said. "I just had to shoot it."

Towson's coaching staff praised the team's resilience and Sjokvist's ability to deliver under pressure.

"Anytime we can get a Towson victory, you know, I'm in here smiling, but this one was for the players. I've been just telling them to believe in each other and you know our word is steadfast, and I think when we talk about just being steady, being consistent, being unwavering, trusting the process, you know, we have not been shooting the ball well. It's no secret, but to finish on a play like that for the best shooter in the conference," said coach Laura Harper.

The coach emphasized Sjokvist's reputation despite recent struggles.

"Regardless of how many shots she misses, she still is one of the best, if not the best shooter in the conference," the coach said.

The Tigers will look to build on this momentum when they return home Saturday at 6 p.m. to face Drexel.

