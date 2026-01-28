Towson Tigers prepare to face top-ranked UNCW in crucial CAA matchup

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Tigers men's basketball team is looking to bounce back from a tough loss as they prepare to host the number one team in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), UNCW, in what promises to be a high-level mid-major basketball game.

The 12-10 Tigers are halfway through conference play with a 4-5 record in CAA action. After getting off to a slow start this season, they have won four of their last five games.

"We played a top 30 non-conference schedule in the country. Teams at our level just don't do that, and I thought we had some good performances," Tigers head coach Pat Skerry said.

Skerry acknowledged the team's challenging beginning to league play but emphasized what has made them successful when they've performed well.

"When we've had big wins this year and we've had some of them has been, you know, we've defended and rebounded and taken care of the ball like that's really what we hop on when we've done two of those three things at a high level, we've been successful," Skerry said.

Coming off a tough 80-73 loss against North Carolina A&T, Skerry can't wait to see his team's response against the top team in the conference.

"It's a tremendous opportunity, and I think as a coach, you're excited to see what your response is, you know, you got some good players and you're banking on them responding in a big way," Skerry said.

The coach is asking Towson fans to bring the energy for the 9:00 tip-off that features a Hawaiian shirt giveaway and a blackout in the stands.

"We need everyone. They're a good team. Our guys know that we have great respect for them. We've got to be ready to execute at a high level and have an energy in the building absolutely helps that," Skerry said.

