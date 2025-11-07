Maryland women's basketball defeats UMBC 87-54, improves to 2-0

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The 10th-ranked Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team remained undefeated Thursday night with an 87-54 victory over UMBC at the Xfinity Center in College Park.

Maryland came into the game fresh off an 80-26 win against Loyola on Monday, while UMBC had dominated Stevenson 90-49 in their previous contest.

The Terrapins controlled the game from the opening tip, with center Izzy Mamadou leading the early charge.

Mamadou showcased her versatility in the post, including a smooth up-and-under move with her left hand that highlighted her skill set.

UMBC put up a strong fight in the first half, battling back from multiple double-digit deficits in the first two quarters.

Austin Kennedy provided crucial momentum for the Retrievers with buzzer-beating shots to end both the first and second quarters.

Kennedy finished with 14 points, while teammate Jay Tillman led all scorers with 17 points.

However, Maryland's depth and defensive pressure proved too much for UMBC.

The Terrapins forced 21 turnovers while shooting an impressive 54% from the field.

All 12 players who saw minutes for Maryland contributed to the scoring column, demonstrating the team's remarkable depth.

"I think we're playing really hard every possession. We have really good intentions and obviously defense is something they're really prideful of, and I love the ownership that they're taking on both ends of the floor," said Maryland head coach.

"When we had a couple of those possessions where we turned the ball over back to back and called a timeout, they were, you know, the ownership was already there in the huddle. I didn't even have to say anything."

One Maryland player emphasized the team's chemistry and potential.

"I mean, this is honestly just scratching the surface. I think everyone has so much ability and we're really gelling well together right now and I think, you know, coming in we give each other confidence every day and just continue to build that chemistry and I just think like you said it shows the depth of how dangerous we are any night anyone can have that night and the ball goes in for them," she said.

Maryland never trailed in the contest and improved to 2-0 on the season. The Terrapins will return to action Sunday at 1 p.m. when they host Georgetown at the Xfinity Center.

