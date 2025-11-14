Maryland Football Coach Mike Locksley remains confident despite five-game losing streak

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley says he's not coaching for his job despite his team's current five-game losing streak that has dropped the Terrapins from 4-0 to 4-5 on the season.

"I'm the head coach at the University of Maryland. I'm a big boy. I've been a big boy a long time. I've done a lot harder things in my life than deal with a five-game losing streak," Locksley said when asked if he deserves to keep his position.

The Terrapins haven't won a game since late September, and they've been outscored 90-30 in their last two contests. Despite the struggles, players say they remain united behind their coach.

"We all love Coach Locks," defensive back Lavain Scruggs said. "So, uh, the, the whatever the chants are, whatever the media is saying, it, it don't, it don't bother us, it don't affect us. We're worried about winning every game for the rest of the season."

Quarterback Malik Washington acknowledged the fan frustration but emphasized the team's internal focus.

"I hear the, you know, fans and fans are gonna be fans regardless, you know, when teams aren't doing well, like it's expected, you know, people are gonna feel some type of way about the team they're supporting, but I mean at the end of the day we're just, you know, playing football, trying to win the game each time," said Washington.

Locksley stressed the strong relationships he's built with his players throughout the difficult stretch.

"I mean they, I, they know I'm gonna coach them up until the day I'm not allowed to, and they're gonna play hard for me until the day they are done playing for me, and that's, those are the type of bonds I make in this business, and again, I've done the good work," Locksley said.

The team maintains its chemistry despite the losing streak, according to players.

"The vibes has not changed at all. We're still the same team because, uh, since, since camp. Since all these guys came in and we built this brotherhood and this brotherhood is very, very strong, and I'll say, uh, the locker room is amazing like the guys, the guys want to win," said Scruggs.

Maryland faces a crucial test Saturday against 6-3 Illinois at 3:30 p.m. in Champaign, Illinois. The Terrapins need to put together one of their most complete games as they look to finish strong and become bowl eligible.

Locksley said his approach remains focused on taking the season one week at a time.

"The goal is to win the game. We prepare one week seasons. I know it sounds cliche, but for me that's what it's been about," Locksley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.