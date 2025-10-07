Maryland football coach emphasizes fourth quarter execution after first loss to Washington

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley says he likes where his team stands as they approach the halfway point of the college football season, but he isn't thrilled with their performance against Washington.

The Terrapins led the Huskies 20-0 before Washington scored 24 unanswered points, giving Maryland their first loss of the year.

"You gotta play the game for four quarters and we played it for three," Locksley said. "As I dive into last week, it wasn't the first game that we didn't win the 4th quarter, and that's a standard for us in our system."

Locksley said the team needs to learn how to finish games.

"I think that was the big takeaway from that game last week," he said. "And how we handle adversity in times like that, you put a smile on your face and keep moving. Being upset about it is not going to get it back. We go back, watch the tape, get it corrected, and move on to the next opponent."

This week's focus centers on finishing primarily in the fourth quarter of games. In every drill, players are working on what the team calls "two line bursts" - running 10 yards at full speed after a catch to emphasize that finishing mentality.

"At the end of practice, a staple of our program is winning the 4th quarter because it represents a killer instinct," Locksley said. "It represents the finish."

Despite having a young group with many new players, no one is dwelling on the loss. Many players have stepped up and taken accountability.

"When you see a guy like [player number] 6 who had a tough day at the office stand in front of his team yesterday and own his stuff and apologize to his team that, 'hey, you know what, I lost my stuff and it affected us,'" Locksley said. "That tells me these are the things y'all don't get to see and you don't write about and hopefully me telling you these things will allow you to be a little more positive about it with these guys, but we got a good little team and I'm gonna rock with them."

The Terrapins have turned the page from Washington and are preparing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers to come into town. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Maryland Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.