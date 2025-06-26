Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From crabs to gumbo: Former UMD Terp, Derik Queen drafted by the Hawks, traded to the Pelicans, per reports

NBA Draft Basketball
Adam Hunger/AP
Derik Queen arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted
and last updated

After a successful year in College Park, Derik Queen was projected to go in the top ten of the first round.

Reports say #25 went 13th overall to the Atlanta Hawks and was then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Queen declared for the draft back in April and has been locked in over the past year.

The center hit a bank shot, which hit the net of every major sports show to beat Colorado.

State.

Queen averaged 16.5 points and 9 rebounds per game.

He looks to bring his "I'm from Baltimore" confidence to the Big Easy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
