From crabs to gumbo: Former UMD Terp, Derik Queen drafted by the Hawks, traded to the Pelicans, per reports

After a successful year in College Park, Derik Queen was projected to go in the top ten of the first round.

Reports say #25 went 13th overall to the Atlanta Hawks and was then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

DQ goes at No. 13 to Atlanta, but the pick is traded to New Orleans!👑 pic.twitter.com/uouULmDrrq — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 26, 2025

Queen declared for the draft back in April and has been locked in over the past year.

The center hit a bank shot, which hit the net of every major sports show to beat Colorado.

State.

Queen averaged 16.5 points and 9 rebounds per game.

He looks to bring his "I'm from Baltimore" confidence to the Big Easy.

