DC's Gatorade Player of the Year joins Coppin State softball after overcoming personal tragedy

BALTIMORE — Yasmin Burrell, DC's Gatorade Player of the Year, is bringing her impressive softball resume to Coppin State University this fall. The incoming freshman has overcome significant personal challenges while establishing herself as one of the region's most accomplished players.

"I've gone through so much within the past year and just in high school in general and just winning that award, it showed me that I stayed center to myself, I stayed true to myself and just kept working," Burrell said.

Burrell has built an impressive athletic career, leading Saint John's College High School to three consecutive DCSAA championships. She earned back-to-back DCSAA Player of the Year honors, tournament MVP recognition over the last two years, and received three-time WCAC first team selections.

Her path to success hasn't been without challenges. After losing her joy for softball during her freshman year, Burrell found renewed passion when transferring to Saint John's College High School as a sophomore. However, tragedy struck the following year.

"My junior summer, July 2024, my father passed away, and my father was, he was the biggest role model I could ever have in my life. He was someone I looked up to and just would always support me and be around me in softball cause he introduced me to softball. So losing him was probably the hardest thing I think I might ever experience in my life," Burrell said.

With a strong support system, Burrell continued to excel on the field while honoring her father through her play and approach to life.

"I couldn't just stay stagnant. Like I knew I had to keep pushing through because that's the person he helped me become," Burrell said.

Following her father's passing, Burrell prioritized staying close to family, leading to her decision to join Coppin State. The softball standout enters her freshman year with ambitious goals.

"I'm just looking to, come in freshman year and just boost everybody up and up and just make sure that, you know, everybody's focused and do what you gotta do and we make, we make it to that MEAC championship," Burrell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

