Coppin State track star aims for world championships after NCAA success

BALTIMORE — Jarrett Gentles set a school record at Coppin State in the 400m hurdles before qualifying for the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, where he finished in 9th place.

"My first time being there felt like I belonged there, stepping on the track. Definitely electrifying stadium. Everybody was loud and it was a great run," Gentles said.

The senior athlete also received 2nd team All-American honors, becoming only the 3rd Coppin State Eagle in that event to achieve that distinction.

"That accolade means everything because like as I said, like looking back in high school I was able to become an all-American my last year also in high school like senior year so like knowing that it was my last year collegiately competing," Gentles said.

But the grind doesn't stop for Gentles. There's an even bigger goal he's shooting for.

"One of my biggest goals was to try for the world championship team and stuff like that, get a chance at it. With the time I ran this season, I did qualify to go to U.S. trials, so I'm taking my chances with that. It starts, I think July 31st, August 1st, so I'm training for that right now until I get a chance to make the world team," Gentles said.

His hard work is paying off as he pursues his dreams.

"I've been working so hard that now it's finally like blossoming into something that is the deserving and I feel like I stay the same, like stay down, stay committed to the goals of like, you know, training every day max potential 100%, and I just keep grinding," he said.

Even though he's no longer running for Coppin State, Gentles has one more year left as a grad student. He'll still be around aiming for a professional career.

