Burt’s Bees organic cotton baby pajamas are $2.99 right now

Burt’s Bees may be most famous for its all-natural lip balms and personal care items, but its baby line of products — clothing, bedding, and bath supplies — is also known for being all-natural and sustainably made. And right now Burt’s Bees Baby is offering several doorbuster sales for either 50% or 60% off. As always, you’ll get free shipping if you spend $50.

For most other items sitewide, you can take an extra 40% off when you enter promo code SALE40 at checkout. And that code includes free shipping. (The code doesn’t apply to doorbuster sales.) This offer is valid through today, Sept. 5, at 11:59 pm PT.

If this is your first order and you sign up to receive email and SMS, you will receive a 10% off coupon in your email inbox. Burt’s Bees Baby makes PJs for kids up to 12 years old. They also sell a limited number of adorable children’s clothes — as well as holiday-matching family pajamas.

When DWYM analyzed these crib sheets, they received a score of 9.2 out of 10. They are made of breathable, 100% organic cotton which is safe for sensitive skin and prevents overheating.

Plus, getting the two-pack means you always have one when you need to throw the other in the wash.

Buy the Autumn Bloom & Stripe Organic Cotton BEESNUG Fitted Crib Sheet 2 Pack at Burt’s Bees Baby for $18.49 (was $36.95).

This incredibly soft blanket has critics raving over its versatility and resilience in the wash. With a 100% organic jersey knit shell and a 100% polyester fill, it comes in several colors and prints. Toss it in the stroller for cool morning walks or on the floor for tummy time.

Buy the Rainbow Butterflies Organic Cotton Reversible Soft Baby Blanket at Burt’s Bees Baby for $9.99 (was $24.95).

With its organic velour shell with polyester filling, this 12-inch-by-12-inch lovey (with a 3-inch bee) is safe for an infant to chew on. It’s also incredibly soft. Right now it’s half of the original price.

Buy the Hold Me Bee Organic Plush Lovey at Burt’s Bees Baby for $8.49 (was $16.95).

When DWYM analyzed Burt’s Bees Baby’s organic pajamas, they received a score of 9.1 out of 10. We especially liked the ring-spun durability and the fact that they don’t pill in the wash. Plus, they’re snug and incredibly soft.

Buy the Snack Time Organic Cotton Pajamas at Burt’s Bees Baby for $8.99 (was $17.95).

Burt’s Bees has won numerous Cribsie Awards, in which parents for “snuggliest and softest PJs.” This onesie with adorable hippos is not part of the doorbuster deals, but it does qualify for the 40% off code. It has a slim fit with extra stretch on its wrist cuffs for comfort.

Buy the Hippie Hippos Organic Cotton Pajamas at Burt’s Bees Baby for $4.99 (was $9.99). Then use code SALE40 at checkout, and the price becomes $2.99. Shipping is free.

