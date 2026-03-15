Watch: Bridging the Gap 2026 Part Two

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is bringing you part two of Bridging the Gap, a series bringing you stories highlighting not only Black history but people within the Black community who are making a difference today and shaping the future for generations to come.

All throughout February, we brought you stories from all over Maryland.

This time around — we honor trailblazers in the arts.

Just like Donna Jacobs, founder and director of Morton Street Dance Center.

Jacobs has dedicated decades of her life shaping performers, and people.

RELATED: Pirouettes and life-long lessons: Donna Jacobs brings both to the ballet floor

Such is the same for Heather Malone-Wolf, the Head of Dance at the Garrison Forrest School, who uses dancing as a story-telling tool.

Malone-Wolf grew up in Baltimore County, making history during her time performing and is now working to pave the way for the next generation of dancers.

MORE: How Heather Malone-Wolf made history and now shapes future performers

From the dance floor to the recording studio, we also bring you a daddy-daughter duo from Charles County who just recently were honored with a Grammy.

Hip-hop artist Fyütch and his daughter Aura V. won the award for 'Best Children's Music Album' at the 68th Grammy Awards, going from having fun to making history.

READ MORE: Daddy-daughter duo talk GRAMMYs, making history and creating the award winning sound behind "Harmony"

If you have a story idea for us, you can email storyideas@wmar.com

Below, you can watch the full 30-minute-long Bridging The Gap Special hosted by Good Morning Maryland's Megan Knight and Randall Newsome: