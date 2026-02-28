Watch: Bridging the Gap 2026

BALTIMORE — Throughout February, WMAR has brought you stories highlighting not only Black history but people within the Black community who are making a difference today and shaping the future for generations to come.

All these stories are featured in our "Bridging the Gap" series.

It's because of these stories we can continue to push the boundary forward for more individuals to be highlighted.

Individuals like Rev. William Calhoun Sr., a pastor who has served the Baltimore community for 51 years and now plans to step down from the pulpit.

He prefers being called a "servant," who is "here to help people."

Rev. Calhoun says no one builds a legacy alone.

“No one has a legacy unless they know how to stand on the shoulders of others that preceded them,” he said. “And I would like to be known for not only that, but for making a dent in history.”

From the pastor of one church, to the history of chapel that is known as a burial ground for slaves.

We also bring you the story of Dowden Chapel, an important piece of Maryland history.

"This was one of the sites that they would go and be supplied with clothing, shoes, food— which caused this to be one of the stations on the Underground Railroad," James Harvey Jr.

said.

A Maryland leader also recently acknowledged his family's ties to slavery.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman had to wrestle with after discovering his family's history with slavery.

"I didn't want to do something that didn't mean anything, that was performative, just trying to check some box somewhere," Pittman said when asked about the apology.

During the Bridging the Gap, we also showcased two women who are breaking barriers and setting examples for the next generation.

From Zaila Avant-Garde, who made history at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, to Hazel Cropper, who has turned a fun time with family and friends into a historical feat some may not reach.

The list of stories for the year 2025 is vast and filled with rich history and future impact.

