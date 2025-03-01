Watch: Bridging the Gap 2025

BALTIMORE — Throughout February, WMAR has brought you stories highlighting not only Black history but people within the Black community who are making a difference today and shaping the future for generations to come.

All these stories are featured in our "Bridging the Gap" series.

It's because of these stories we can continue to push the boundary forward for more individuals to be highlighted.

Individuals like DeRay McKesson, the founder of Campaign Zero, a research-based platform and social justice organization.

"I think we can actually end police violence in this lifetime, I believe that," McKesson said. "I also believe we can end mass incarceration in this lifetime."

Or even celebrating history on an educational level, like Bowie's 160th anniversary.

Dr. Aminta Breaux, Bowie State's 10th president and the first woman to serve in the role, told WMAR how astounding it feels to see how far the HBCU has come.

"I'm in awe of the people that survived, let alone thrived. They had to fight for everything they were able to accomplish," she said.

We also brought you the story of Joseph Dixon, Baltimore County Fire's first Black fire chief.

After being sworn in last November, he understood how significant the milestone was, considering at one point in history African Americans had fire hoses turned on them while protesting civil rights.

"There were people of all colors, races that showed up because they felt like what was going on during that time period, but the hoses were turned on them. But as the fire chief, I now have authority. I'm now on the other side of it," said Dixon.

And to take it a step further, we even told a story through dance.

The history and meaning behind African dance from the Keur Khaleyi African Dance Company in Baltimore.

Jihan Von Hendricks, the founder, told us how important it was to educate not only the children but the entire community at large about the rich culture of the African diaspora.

The list of stories for the year 2025 is vast and filled with rich history and future impact.

