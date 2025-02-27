Bowie State celebrates 160th anniversary, president shares future aspirations

BALTIMORE — The passion and the pride at Bowie State University runs deep. As Maryland's first Historically Black College and University, founded in 1865, its very foundation is rooted in history.

Dr. Aminta Breaux, Bowie State's 10th president and the first woman to serve in the role, can only imagine what the founders had to go through to be among the first to educate newly freed slaves on the heels of the American Civil War.

"When you think about the fact that it was illegal to teach a slave to read or write, to be educated, it is quite phenomenal to think about where we are 160 years later," she said. "I'm in awe of the people that survived let alone thrived. They had to fight for everything they were able to accomplish."

Bowie State started out as an elementary school inside of a Black church in Baltimore. From there, it eventually grew into a four-year university in Prince George's County with its first graduating class in 1941.

Bowie State University Bowie State's first four-year graduating class, 1941

Today, it's not just a home for Black Americans seeking higher education. The school has since welcomed students from 30 different states across the U.S. and 37 foreign countries.

"When we bring students in here I tell them 'You are not here by accident'," Breaux said.

Since Breaux took over, she's most proud of their effort and dedication to getting BSU students ready for "tomorrow's workplace" through their Entrepreneurship Living Learning Community.

WMAR Bowie State University campus

She's hoping this sets up their graduates by helping them cultivate their creative ideas.

"We're making sure they’re thinking differently about the world and how they can shape the world and lead," Breaux said.

A common theme you'll hear on Bowie State's campus is that the administration and staff care about the students.

There's no better example of that than Dr. Shirelle Briscoe. She's the Assistant Vice President in the Division of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs.

She's also a General Student Advocate and leads Transfer Student Support Services.

WMAR Dr. Shirelle Briscoe does an interview at Bowie State with WMAR's Randall Newsome

For many that can seem like an overwhelming title, but to the students known as her "angels" she's just "Dr. B."

Briscoe has spent most of her life as a part of the BSU campus, first as an undergrad student, then she came back for her master's degree. 43 years later, she's still in love with the school.

"My job is 24/7 and I love it," Briscoe said. "This is not a job this is home for me. When I think about the fact that I am Dr. Briscoe at my alma mater where I get to help so many people, it’s a dream. It’s a dream come true."

The only thing she loves more than the school is the students. It would be tough to walk through campus without running into someone who's had some kind of close encounter with Dr. B.

Shirelle Briscoe Dr. Shirelle Briscoe takes a selfie with some of her beloved Bowie State grads

"I could get started on Dr. Briscoe," Bowie State student Elijah Taylor said. "Everybody’s her 'angel.' "

Sydni Chester, a New York native and transfer student, expressed what it means to have Dr. Briscoe along with other Bowie State staff pouring into her while she's been on campus.

"That love of a Black woman or the comfort of a Black man, taking their chance on you, treating you as if you’re their niece or their daughter even," Chester said. "That makes me feel like I’m exactly where I need to be."

Dr. Breaux is hoping the university continues "racing to excellence" and grows its budding programs with the help of private donations boosting the school's endowment. Although Bowie State is a state school, it receives most of its money from its generous donors.

Bowie State University Bowie State students

The more support they get, the more they can bring more resources and upgraded facilities like their new MLK Center to the Bulldog Nation.

According to U.S. News World Report, it ranks 11th in the country among HBCUs.

You can learn more about Bowie's 67 programs here.