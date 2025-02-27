History and Meaning Behind African Dance: Keur Khaleyi African Dance Company breaks it down

BALTIMORE — There are many ways to describe Black history, but one of the most profound methods is through movement, through the rhythms and traditions that have been passed down for generations.

African dance stands as a powerful expression of the rich culture that is deeply rooted in the African diaspora. In Baltimore, the Keur Khaleyi African Dance Company and Cultural Institute is preserving these traditions while nurturing the next generation of dancers.

This Black History Month, we take a closer look at African dance, its history, and its deep cultural significance. At Keur Khaleyi, it’s not just about dance—it’s about connection, meaning, and the communal joy of celebrating a heritage that continues to shape today’s world.

“When I dance, I feel like nothing else is there, and I’m in my own world when I do the movements,” said Skyy Lee, an 11-year-old dancer who describes the freedom she feels in every step.

For many, Keur Khaleyi is more than a dance company—it’s a family. Maysarah Muhammad, a 10-year-old dancer, shares, “It’s not just like a company or a dance class; when you’re in it for a while, it becomes a family.”

While the dance steps themselves may seem effortless, each movement is steeped in history and symbolism, connecting the dancers to the generations before them.

“It is important that we educate not only the children but the community at large about the rich culture of the African Diaspora,” said Jihan Von Hendricks, founder and executive director of the dance company. “It is a beautiful culture.”

The name "Keur Khaleyi" itself is a testament to the importance of heritage. In the Wolof language of Senegal, the name translates to "House of Children." Hendricks explained, “Children have always been very, very near and dear to me.”

African dance is often performed during significant life events such as weddings, funerals, and rites of passage. As Hendricks explains, “The dances are done for rites of passage from boys to men, from little girls to women. They are performed to mark milestones in life, and so every dance has its own meaning.”

The heartbeat of African dance is the rhythmic sound of drums, played with sticks or hands, creating layers of beats that echo the story of the dancers. According to Hendricks, “We embellish with bells, and it’s just harmonious when it all comes together.”

The relationship between the drummers and dancers is one of deep reciprocity. “The energy that the drummers give to the dancers and the dancers… vice versa, it is an exchange,” Hendricks said.

Another key element of the dance is the clothing. The vibrant patterns on the dancers' skirts, called lapas, hold symbolic significance. "Some of the fabrics and some of the prints do have certain meanings," Hendricks explained. "You have Indigo, which is worn for certain dances by different ethnic groups, whether it's Senegalese or Guinean."

For the dancers, this is more than just learning the steps—it's about immersing themselves in the culture and the history of the dance.

“When I dance, I feel like I’m just having so much fun, and I love my community, and I love my culture,” said 9-year-old Amara Lee, whose enthusiasm radiates as she performs.

Jihan Von Hendricks, also known as "Mama Jihan," expressed her pride in being a cultural leader in Baltimore. “I’m glad to be, I guess, a cultural leader that is allowing Baltimore to have this at their fingertips,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how young or old you are, or your race or ethnicity—anyone can come and explore what African dance means to the community.”

