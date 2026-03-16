Breaking Barriers: How Maryland Olympian Quincy Wilson made history

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For most people at age 16, we're worried about making sure our homework is done so we can turn it in the next day for class. But Quincy Wilson had a lot more on his plate—like competing in the Summer Olympics.

In 2024, Wilson ran the 400-meter semifinal in 44.59 seconds, the fourth-fastest time at that point, which qualified him for one of eight spots in the finals.

Shortly after, Wilson became the youngest male U.S. runner ever to be invited to join Team USA for the 4x400-meter relay team.

VIDEO: Hear Wilson speak on his historic impact How Maryland Olympian Quincy Wilson made history

He told me that growing up, he's always been a competitive person, and his appreciation for the sport grew from his childhood into his early adult years.

"Track has just been my love, been my thing," Wilson said. "I'm a competitive person, and it's just from one step to another—my journey has taken off."

And he went straight to the moon from takeoff, landing in France to compete with some of the greatest athletes in the world.

Wilson said it was a huge moment for him, but he didn't let the pressure of having the country on his shoulders shake him.

His goal was simply to get the baton around and try to qualify for the next round, showing that he belonged with those elite athletes.

"That was my objective," Wilson said. "Being the youngest, you know, it was great getting a lot of advice from the older people, and just them pouring into you, and hearing their stories. It makes me feel like just another one of them, because there's a lot of greats out there. And just being with LeBron and around them, it was crazy."

In Paris, Wilson won a gold medal thanks to his contribution in the qualifying race, with the final team securing the victory and helping Wilson become a record-breaking Olympian.

He said he completely understands where he now stands in Black history, adding that he continues to keep his foot on the gas.

"I broke a lot of boundaries and limits that have been put on me, and as a Black man, you know, it's even harder to accomplish some of the things that I've accomplished so far. Each and every day you fight—you're fighting different stereotypes. So I'm just enjoying what I'm doing, having fun, and each and every day, you know, you're making some type of history that I'm not even aware of. So I think that's probably one of the coolest parts of it," Wilson said.

With an Olympic victory under his belt, Wilson now looks to dominate at the college level.

He committed to the University of Maryland in November 2024, signing with the Maryland track and field program.

He said it wasn't just about the support on campus, but the support in the classroom and from state leaders like Governor Wes Moore. Wilson added that he has tremendous respect for head track coach Andrew Valmon.

He called the commitment to UMD "one of the best moves I've made so far."

"I didn't want to go somewhere else and start from ground zero," Wilson said. "I feel like I accomplished a lot in 2024 going into the Olympics. And why not build from there and keep doing it as a Maryland athlete—as a person who is still in Maryland? Why not keep building from that?"

So, what's next for the youngest male Olympian in U.S. track history?

Wilson has his sights set on the 2028 Olympics, and he wants to earn the opportunity to compete in multiple Olympic Games.

When it's all said and done and Wilson hangs up his spikes, he said he doesn't want to be remembered for just the accolades, but for being a great person.

"I just want to make an impact on a lot of people," Wilson said. "So it's not just about what I do on the track—it's really what I want to do off it, and that's what I want to be remembered for: just being a great person all around and being there for everyone. And the younger kids who are watching can look up to somebody who can be a good role model for track and field in the coming years."