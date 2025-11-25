Olympic gold medalist Quincy Wilson signs with Maryland track and field program

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Olympic gold medalist Quincy Wilson has officially signed with the Maryland track and field program.

In last year's 2024 Paris Olympics, Wilson became the youngest male track and field Olympian in United States history when he was a member of the 4x400 meter relay.

Wilson chose Maryland over South Carolina, Southern California, Texas A&M and UCLA, the school said in a press release.

In 2024, he was named the USATF Youth Athlete of the Year.

Though Maryland has produced several Olympians, Wilson becomes the first-ever Olympic competitor to sign with the Terps.