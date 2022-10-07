Your New Favorite Black Leather Skirt Is Probably On Amazon Right Now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Black leather skirts (real or faux) are a fabulous staple for any wardrobe. You can pair them with anything from graphic tees to comfy sweaters or vivid blouses. With some sensible shoes and a blazer, they look great at the office and quickly transition into a fun, flirty date night look.

Of course, you can get them in practically any color, but a black leather skirt goes with almost anything — the key to rocking this apparel is choosing the right style. Consider how, when and where you might sport the skirt. Think about the length and fit you prefer. And, of course, you’ll want to choose a look you love.

These top-rated faux black leather skirts give you a range of styles, lengths and embellishments, so you can find the ideal piece to add to your closet.

This poly blend skirt has a high waist, concealed side zipper and split at the base of the hemline to make movement easier. With more than 1,300 ratings and four stars out of five, this black leather skirt is popular for its fit, comfort and versatility.

“Loved everything about it,” wrote Neomi Cano, who also posted photos. “Beautiful, comfortable, good quality.”

The fitted pencil skirt falls just below the knee, making it ideal for work or play. This black PU leather skirt is available in sizes X-Small through 3X-Large for $29.99.

This short “leather” miniskirt has a slit over each leg to allow you to move with ease. It is high-waisted with a concealed zipper in the back and a slim pencil design.

The PU leather skirt has more than 2,700 ratings and 4.1 stars. Customers who reviewed the skirt, which is currently on sale for $26.97, say that the fabric is high quality and looks like genuine leather.

This PU leather skirt is soft and a bit stretchy with a classic design. It has a metal zipper in the back, a high waist and a slim fit. Unlike many black leather skirts, it even has pockets.

This black “leather” skirt has 4.3 stars and over 1,400 ratings. Customers say it fits true to size and is flattering as well as comfortable. Many reviewers said they appreciate the pockets.

“Ladies, you need this skirt,” wrote reviewer julia kam, who shared a photo. “It’s soft, stretchy, breathable and … it has pockets! OMG, I wish all of my clothing was this comfortable.”

This skirt comes in sizes Small through XX-Large and is currently discounted to $26.99.

This stylish flared skater skirt is made in the U.S. from a combination of polyester and spandex. The coated fabric has a natural leather appearance, and the gold zip closure at the back is a pretty touch.

The black “leather” skirt has more than 3,700 ratings and 4.3 stars. Customers like that the waistband offers a bit of give and is not too shiny or cheap looking. At $28.99, this miniskirt is available in sizes X-Small through 5X.

This high-waisted bandage skirt made of rayon, nylon and spandex creates an alluring silhouette. In addition, the miniskirt is made of breathable fabric that you can wear comfortably even in summer.

This unique skirt has 4.5 stars with more than 1,300 ratings. Customers like the dense material and details that give it an authentic leather look.

“Love this skirt! The embellishments make it look like leather,” reviewer HeavenCyntMe wrote. “It’s got some stretch so that it’s snug in all the right places and the material is thick to hide any imperfections.”

This skirt, $45, comes in sizes X-Small through XX-Large, although the sizes seem to run small, so be sure to refer to the size chart carefully.

This midi-length A-line skirt has a feminine silhouette, with a fitted waistline and a flared hem. The coated polyester-spandex blend fabric looks like leather but is light and breathable for comfort.

The pull-on skirt has an elastic waistband with no closures. Customers recommend sizing up for this skirt, which ranges in price from $27.99 to $32.99, depending on the size.

Your day or night will go swimmingly when you wear this fashionable mermaid skirt. Made of high-quality, pliable polyester, this maxi-length skirt has a wide, high waist and a comfortable hold.

With nearly 1,000 ratings and 4.3 stars, customers love wearing this black “leather” skirt as part of a costume or for any event.

“I was very surprised at how much it resembles genuine leather,” wrote a reviewer. “This skirt looks better than expected! It is very flattering regardless of body type. If you like a skirt that fits comfortably at the top but has flair at the bottom, you will definitely love this. It feels so good to wear that I didn’t want to take it off. Plus, I’m able to walk naturally even though it is fitted. This is my favorite skirt now.”

Available in sizes Small through 4X, this black leather-like skirt is $49.99.

This PU leather wrap skirt is all about the details. Highly stretchy, soft and skin-friendly, the wrap front has a functional and flattering tie. The front split makes it ideal for everyday wear, and the concealed zipper at the back adds to the streamlined appearance.

This black “leather” skirt comes in sizes Small through XX-Large; be sure to check the size chart provided. It’s currently $33.99 for most sizes, but don’t miss the 5% off coupon on the product page.

This short skirt has an asymmetrical “tulip” hem and cute ruching. This sassy skirt has 4.1 stars from almost 300 ratings. Customers who reviewed it say it is fun, feminine and flattering.

“I love the fabric,” wrote Andrea Mostaffa, who shared a photo. “It’s so soft and comfortable.”

Made of polyester and spandex, the PU leather, body-contouring skirt is glossy with no stretch. This skirt ($27.99) is available in sizes Small through XX-Large.

Sleek and elegant, this short skirt has a slim fit, above-the-knee length and a hidden zipper in the back. The fabric is slightly stretchy, and the skirt features not one but two pockets in front.

Customers say that this skirt (currently on sale for $25.97) runs a bit small, but it still gets a 4.2 rating from more than 400 customers. The manufacturer advises using the recommended sizes based on your measurements.

Which black leather skirt do you see in your wardrobe’s future?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.