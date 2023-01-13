Baltimore County Restaurant Week is in full swing

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Put down the pots and pick up a half price plate. Baltimore County Restaurant Week has officially kicked off. The half price meals are in full swing from now until January 22, 2023.

With dozens of restaurant to choose from, the WMAR 2-News team visited a few and did some tasting. One of them being, Farmhouse Greens, which is the only salad-based establishment offering discounts during restaurant week in Baltimore County.

RELATED: Winter Restaurant Weeks starting soon around Maryland

"We just want to show our support to the community in offering our healthy alternatives. One of our favorite salads here is a buffalo bill and that is roman, spinach, and corn that we take off the cob," said Jeff Hinton Owner/Operator of farm house greens.

Doctors say salads are packed with fiber, vitamin E, and vitamin C, so it could be a good option for restaurant week, but for those who want something a bit more hearty, WMAR 2-News staff took a trip to IAMPS Jennings Cafe, where they will be serving three course meals for about thirty bucks.

"You can get anything from a jumbo lump crab cake to wings to quesadillas to a great burger. We have a variety of food, but we're very known for our meats," said Steven Iampieri owner of Jennings Cafe.

The owner, Steven Iampieri, says he enjoys restaurant week because it helps many families financially.

"Everybody's getting their Christmas bills, so if we can help them save a little bit of money and still give quality food. We think it's important to our community, to give them that option," said Iampieri.

For a cultural taste, WMAR staff went to El Guapo, Mexican restaurant. The Latin-themed establishment has a variety of Mexican food choices, along with a festive Latin environment.

"We appreciate the Latin culture and we recommend people try something new. You can discover many things through culture by eating the food. We try to make it as authentic as possible while still keeping it accessible enough that anybody can come in and find something that they enjoy," said Mikey Tyler, Manager at El Guapo.

Restaurant Week is predicted to be packed. Establishment recommend making a reservation. Additionally, some owners are taking safety measures, such as, spacing out tables and hourly sanitizing to reduce the spread of COVID.

View all establishments participating in Restaurant Week here:

https://www.baltimorecountyrestaurantweek.com/