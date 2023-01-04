Winter Restaurant Weeks starting soon around Maryland

BALTIMORE — You can take advantage of some big deals on local meals starting next week.

Winter Restaurant Week starts in Baltimore County Friday, January 13. It runs until January 22. Click here for more information.

Howard County's Winter Restaurant Week runs January 16 to 29. For more information on deals, click here.

Harford County's Restaurant Week starts January 20. It runs until January 29. You can see all of the participating restaurants here.

Baltimore City's Winter Restaurant Week begins January 27. You can expect dinner deals for $25, $35 and $45. The deals run through February 5.

Annapolis is getting ready for their 16th Winter Restaurant Week. It runs from February 25 to March 5. For a list of the participating restaurants, click here.