Vocalist Leslie Odom Jr. set to perform alongside BSO in April

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is welcoming award winning vocalist Lesile Odom Jr. for a one-night-only event.

During the evening with Leslie Odom Jr., he will perform a series of broadway hits such as Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" and a couple of Nat King Cole selections.

“We are delighted to welcome Leslie Odom, Jr. back to the Meyerhoff this spring,” said Mark C. Hanson, the BSO’s President & CEO. “The collaboration between Mr. Odom and our talented orchestra members performing longtime popular music favorites is sure to bring music lovers of all kinds together for what will be a very memorable evening.”

Odom is a multi-time Tony and Grammy award winner, three-time Emmy winner, and a two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and author.

Some of Odom's acting appearances include, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Many Saints of Newark, and a sequel to The Sopranos, which was released in October of 2021.

The show is set for Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.